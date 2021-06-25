Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA)’s stock price rose 4.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $36.90 and last traded at $36.80. Approximately 8,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,020,466 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.31.

NOVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Stephens assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. B. Riley reduced their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.71.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 124.34%. The company had revenue of $41.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.82 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Meghan Nutting sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Sunnova Energy International by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. 92.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile (NYSE:NOVA)

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.