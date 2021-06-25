Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $64.98

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $64.98 and last traded at $64.81, with a volume of 4081 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $64.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hexcel from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -223.10 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.48.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,981,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $446,961,000 after acquiring an additional 352,484 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Hexcel by 77.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,382,423 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,916,689 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 6.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,960,962 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $221,814,000 after buying an additional 244,739 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at $169,027,000. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Hexcel by 10.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,068,377 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $171,839,000 after buying an additional 295,785 shares during the period. 98.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hexcel (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

