South Dakota Investment Council Raises Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,961 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $256,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 8,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 318,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,168,000 after acquiring an additional 38,466 shares during the last quarter. 70.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.38.

NASDAQ:PEP traded down $0.07 on Friday, reaching $145.60. The stock had a trading volume of 21,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,431,499. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.23. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.05 and a 12-month high of $149.27. The company has a market cap of $201.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.51% and a return on equity of 58.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.075 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.90%.

In other news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

