Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 2,038 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,851 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,038 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $3,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in FMC by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,074,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,114,294,000 after acquiring an additional 452,341 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in FMC by 4.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,197,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $575,003,000 after acquiring an additional 218,461 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its position in FMC by 0.4% during the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 2,852,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,518,000 after acquiring an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FMC by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,146,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,715,000 after acquiring an additional 50,108 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in FMC by 5.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $232,276,000 after acquiring an additional 100,837 shares during the period. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of FMC in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMC traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $113.19. The stock had a trading volume of 315 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,455. FMC Co. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.97. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.00%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.02%.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest and turf management products. The company develop, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and disease, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.