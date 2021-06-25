South Dakota Investment Council Has $13.60 Million Stock Position in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,458 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Viasat were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Viasat by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,666,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Viasat by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 96,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 73,004 shares during the period. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $1,233,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Viasat in the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Viasat in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,636,000. 84.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.84. 1,069 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 689,000. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.86. Viasat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.82 and a 52 week high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,275.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. Viasat had a return on equity of 0.16% and a net margin of 0.16%. The business had revenue of $595.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Viasat’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VSAT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Viasat in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Viasat has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

About Viasat

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.