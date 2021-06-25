Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 31,809 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 39.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,613 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,809 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. 28.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DELL stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.47. 6,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,977,761. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.14. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.78 and a 12 month high of $104.62.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.35 billion. Dell Technologies had a return on equity of 102.13% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $3,108,532.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,224,867.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,135,748.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,380 shares of company stock worth $39,265,186 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports Information technology solutions, products, and services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

