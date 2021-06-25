Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 4,026 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capitolis Advisors LLC lowered its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,026 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 215,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $97,516,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,205 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,610,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 406 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.67, for a total transaction of $2,643,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,215.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.84, for a total value of $265,188.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,148 shares of company stock valued at $34,816,827. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised O’Reilly Automotive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. O’Reilly Automotive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.22.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.19 on Friday, reaching $555.81. The company had a trading volume of 977 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,423. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $540.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $409.17 and a 1 year high of $568.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 545.81% and a net margin of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 25.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

