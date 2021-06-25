AXPR Price Hits $0.0112 on Top Exchanges (AXPR)

AXPR (CURRENCY:AXPR) traded down 7.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One AXPR coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000034 BTC on popular exchanges. AXPR has a total market capitalization of $3.13 million and $6,073.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, AXPR has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00053733 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00020492 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003040 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0994 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $191.35 or 0.00582196 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.63 or 0.00038418 BTC.

AXPR Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io . AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official . The official message board for AXPR is medium.com/@aXpire

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

Buying and Selling AXPR

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXPR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXPR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AXPR using one of the exchanges listed above.

