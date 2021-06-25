$204.77 Million in Sales Expected for Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) will report sales of $204.77 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Funko’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $184.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $213.70 million. Funko reported sales of $98.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Funko will report full year sales of $884.97 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $875.80 million to $898.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $971.14 million, with estimates ranging from $939.60 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Funko.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Funko from $15.30 to $16.90 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Funko from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $5.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.59.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam M. Kriger sold 61,899 shares of Funko stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.34, for a total transaction of $1,382,823.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 980,014 shares of company stock valued at $22,625,650. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 13,757 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Funko in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Funko by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after buying an additional 17,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Funko in the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. 61.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FNKO stock traded down $1.12 on Tuesday, hitting $21.63. 29,906 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,627. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of 59.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.45. Funko has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.02.

About Funko

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

