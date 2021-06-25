Datamine (DAM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $627,334.77

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Datamine has a market capitalization of $627,334.77 and $19,670.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datamine coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000367 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datamine has traded 3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0747 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $98.25 or 0.00298936 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000078 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001587 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $199.72 or 0.00607661 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00004206 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Datamine Profile

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,198,764 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official website is bulwarkcrypto.com . The official message board for Datamine is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the exchanges listed above.

