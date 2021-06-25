Tranche Finance (SLICE) Price Tops $0.79

Tranche Finance (CURRENCY:SLICE) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Tranche Finance coin can now be bought for $0.79 or 0.00002404 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Tranche Finance has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. Tranche Finance has a total market cap of $15.80 million and approximately $121,600.00 worth of Tranche Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tranche Finance Profile

SLICE is a coin. It launched on December 29th, 2020. Tranche Finance’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins. Tranche Finance’s official Twitter account is @TrancheFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Tranche is a decentralized protocol for managing risk. The protocol integrates with any interest accrual token, such as Compound's cTokens and AAVE's aTokens, to create two new interest-bearing instruments, one with a fixed-rate, Tranche A, and one with a variable rate, Tranche B. The protocol is currently integrated with Compound and charges fees in Dai and ETH. Accrued fees are exchanged for SLICE tokens through Uniswap pools. SLICE holders can vote on protocol parameters and other governance issues, as well as stake their SLICE or SLICE-LP tokens for rewards. “

Buying and Selling Tranche Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranche Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranche Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tranche Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

