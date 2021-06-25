Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Franklin Resources Inc. trimmed its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048,525 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 25,782 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.82% of Norfolk Southern worth $550,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $239,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,182,275 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,920,000 after purchasing an additional 418,486 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,697 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total transaction of $1,066,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSC traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $266.87. 2,020 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,068,612. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $166.00 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14. The stock has a market cap of $66.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 16.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.81%.

NSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.25.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

