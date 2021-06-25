Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Stake Cut by QS Investors LLC

QS Investors LLC reduced its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 438 shares during the period. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $15,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $959,995,000 after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $414.75.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LMT stock opened at $378.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $385.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $105.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

