I.G.Y. Ltd Sells 435 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

I.G.Y. Ltd lessened its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 435 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises 50.3% of I.G.Y. Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. I.G.Y. Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $82,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total value of $974,890.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,116,983.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total transaction of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN stock opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2,630.08 and a fifty-two week high of $3,554.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

