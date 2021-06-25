Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,153 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 3.0% of Amalgamated Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $80,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Summit Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 466 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.5% during the first quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 70 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 2.4% in the first quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 129 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,250.00, for a total value of $1,599,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,264 shares in the company, valued at $277,108,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last three months. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,449.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,316.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,630.08 and a twelve month high of $3,554.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

