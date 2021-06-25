Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $109.88 Million

Brokerages expect Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) to post $109.88 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $111.76 million and the lowest is $107.84 million. Retail Properties of America posted sales of $96.80 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full year sales of $452.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $444.13 million to $468.72 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $468.16 million, with estimates ranging from $456.74 million to $488.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Retail Properties of America.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative return on equity of 0.19% and a negative net margin of 0.71%.

RPAI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retail Properties of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE:RPAI traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,342,380. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.88. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -576.00 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Retail Properties of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after buying an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after buying an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after buying an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

