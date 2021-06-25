$2.39 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) will post $2.39 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.34 billion and the highest is $2.47 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $1.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.26 billion to $9.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.00 billion to $8.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.36.

In related news, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at $9,619,310.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Quest Diagnostics by 43.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $130.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,197. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $16.99 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.42. Quest Diagnostics has a 52-week low of $103.26 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

