NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.42 EPS

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS.

NKE traded up $18.53 on Friday, hitting $152.13. 1,379,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,964,572. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.02. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. NIKE has a 12 month low of $93.57 and a 12 month high of $147.95. The company has a market capitalization of $240.36 billion, a PE ratio of 72.17, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 59.46%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NKE shares. UBS Group increased their price target on NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $176.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.63.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.54, for a total transaction of $2,003,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,727 shares of company stock worth $5,542,232. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NIKE stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,692 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000. 64.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

