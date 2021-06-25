Akash Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.07 Million (AKT)

Akash Network (CURRENCY:AKT) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. Akash Network has a total market capitalization of $262.64 million and approximately $3.07 million worth of Akash Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Akash Network has traded up 31.4% against the dollar. One Akash Network coin can now be bought for approximately $4.01 or 0.00012208 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001914 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00046017 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.32 or 0.00098510 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.47 or 0.00159934 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000172 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,704.20 or 0.99684587 BTC.

Akash Network Profile

Akash Network’s total supply is 143,709,445 coins and its circulating supply is 65,577,519 coins. Akash Network’s official Twitter account is @akashnet_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Akash Network is https://reddit.com/r/akashnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Akash Network is akash.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Akash DeCloud is a cloud built for DeFi, decentralized projects, and high growth companies, providing scale, flexibility, and price performance. Its serverless computing platform is compatible with all cloud providers and all applications that run on the cloud. “

Akash Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akash Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Akash Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Akash Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

