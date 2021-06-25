C3.ai (NYSE:AI) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $50 million-52 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $50.54 million.

AI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of C3.ai from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $98.00 to $63.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $175.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $120.00 to $75.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $141.00 to $98.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.22.

Shares of AI traded up $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.23. 117,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,672,125. The stock has a market cap of $6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of -69.89. C3.ai has a 52-week low of $47.22 and a 52-week high of $183.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.36.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $52.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.60 million. The business’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that C3.ai will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Group Holdings (Sbs) Advis Tpg sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.67, for a total transaction of $156,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Edward Y. Abbo sold 86,768 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.28, for a total value of $5,143,607.04. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 480,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,492,102.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,549,558 shares of company stock worth $349,976,072. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

