Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 106,254 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 5,502,699 shares.The stock last traded at $22.00 and had previously closed at $21.24.

UAA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised shares of Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.41.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 153.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,905,000 after purchasing an additional 5,563,901 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 6,308,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,790,000 after purchasing an additional 196,127 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 369.5% during the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,128,787 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,984,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,820 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,343,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,973,000 after purchasing an additional 24,529 shares during the period. 39.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

