$426.20 Million in Sales Expected for WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) This Quarter

Analysts expect WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) to announce sales of $426.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for WillScot Mobile Mini’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $419.04 million and the highest is $432.30 million. WillScot Mobile Mini reported sales of $256.86 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WillScot Mobile Mini will report full year sales of $1.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.79 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.82 billion to $1.93 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover WillScot Mobile Mini.

WSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $28.34. The company had a trading volume of 28,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,719,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. WillScot Mobile Mini has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.38. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.72.

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 948,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.41, for a total value of $27,886,562.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark S. Bartlett purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $560,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 129,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,097. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 63.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSC. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 12,952.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 2,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.44% of the company’s stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular space and portable storage solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company leases various office space and storage solutions for temporary applications across a customer base in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, natural resources, health care, government, transportation, security, and energy sectors.

