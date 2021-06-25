GXChain (GXC) Trading 32.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.45 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GXChain has traded 32.5% lower against the dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $31.55 million and approximately $4.18 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000188 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000138 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000450 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (CRYPTO:GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,346,444 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official message board is forum.gxb.io. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

