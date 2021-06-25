Fortuna (FOTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $77.00

Fortuna (CURRENCY:FOTA) traded 24.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. Fortuna has a market cap of $158,010.22 and approximately $77.00 worth of Fortuna was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fortuna coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fortuna has traded 8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Fortuna alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

Fortuna Coin Profile

FOTA is a coin. It was first traded on January 21st, 2018. Fortuna’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 479,997,016 coins. Fortuna’s official website is www.fota.io . The Reddit community for Fortuna is /r/FortunaBlockchain . Fortuna’s official message board is medium.com/@Fota . Fortuna’s official Twitter account is @FortunaBlockch1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Fortuna is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Fortuna

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fortuna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fortuna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fortuna using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fortuna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fortuna and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.