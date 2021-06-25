EnterCoin Price Up 2.2% Over Last Week (ENTRC)

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. One EnterCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0145 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, EnterCoin has traded up 2.2% against the dollar. EnterCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,445.85 and approximately $35,243.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.56 or 0.00053521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003322 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00020403 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0990 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.48 or 0.00580581 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038372 BTC.

About EnterCoin

ENTRC is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. The official website for EnterCoin is entercoin.net . EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EnterCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EnterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

