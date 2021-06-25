Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) released its earnings results on Friday. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05, Briefing.com reports. Paychex had a net margin of 26.76% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Paychex updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.340-3.410 EPS.

NASDAQ PAYX traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $104.34. 27,798 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189,399. Paychex has a 12 month low of $69.96 and a 12 month high of $105.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $100.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a boost from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Paychex’s payout ratio is presently 88.00%.

In other Paychex news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 26,520 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.56, for a total value of $2,666,851.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,392 shares in the company, valued at $6,374,699.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.93, for a total value of $363,778.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,100,359.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,885 shares of company stock valued at $17,653,610. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus raised their target price on Paychex from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.75.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

