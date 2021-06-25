Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Shares Gap Down to $4.65

Shares of Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $4.65, but opened at $4.52. Selecta Biosciences shares last traded at $4.61, with a volume of 485 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SELB shares. William Blair raised Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BTIG Research started coverage on Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Selecta Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.25.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.91.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $11.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. Research analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter G. Traber bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 135,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Peter G. Traber bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.32 per share, with a total value of $41,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,860. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 2,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the first quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 47.74% of the company’s stock.

About Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

