Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) Shares Gap Down to $27.16

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $27.16, but opened at $25.55. Midland States Bancorp shares last traded at $26.79, with a volume of 1,045 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Midland States Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $603.72 million, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.85.

Midland States Bancorp (NASDAQ:MSBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). Midland States Bancorp had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The business had revenue of $66.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.20 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Midland States Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,207,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,227,000 after purchasing an additional 236,123 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,045,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,347 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 494,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,708,000 after acquiring an additional 79,177 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 372,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,344,000 after acquiring an additional 31,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.72% of the company’s stock.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Wealth Management, and Other segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

