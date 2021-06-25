Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Shares Gap Up to $57.42

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.42, but opened at $58.98. Global-e Online shares last traded at $59.93, with a volume of 1,318 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on GLBE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Global-e Online in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.57.

About Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

