InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $70.18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.18, but opened at $68.71. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IHG. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter valued at $14,128,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 1,012,631.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 192,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,258,000 after acquiring an additional 192,400 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 271,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,703,000 after acquiring an additional 115,089 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in InterContinental Hotels Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 379,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,167,000 after acquiring an additional 53,627 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the 4th quarter valued at $3,455,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.52% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

