InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Shares Gap Down to $70.18

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $70.18, but opened at $68.71. InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at $68.73, with a volume of 299 shares trading hands.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on IHG. Zacks Investment Research lowered InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.66.
InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)
InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.
