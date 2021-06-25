PEAK6 Investments LLC Invests $3.88 Million in TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 399,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,884,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TZP Strategies Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,821,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TZP Strategies Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Get TZP Strategies Acquisition alerts:

TZPS traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,725. TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.25. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.78.

TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: Street Name

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TZPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TZP Strategies Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:TZPS).

Receive News & Ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TZP Strategies Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.