Primecap Management Co. CA Sells 163,916 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Primecap Management Co. CA reduced its holdings in shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 6.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,254,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,916 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $533,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Display by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 1.5% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 2,496,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $591,060,000 after buying an additional 35,916 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at $190,214,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 560,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,605,000 after buying an additional 16,719 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 540,985 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,318,000 after buying an additional 60,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

OLED has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Universal Display in a research note on Sunday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Display presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.78.

Shares of OLED traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $219.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,142. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $215.35. Universal Display Co. has a 12-month low of $143.51 and a 12-month high of $262.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.63 million. Universal Display had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 32.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Universal Display’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 18, 2021, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

