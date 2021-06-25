PEAK6 Investments LLC Makes New $8.92 Million Investment in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 900,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,920,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Foresight Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $248,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $991,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $900,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $235,000.

Shares of FOREU stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.35. 24,442 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,662. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.12. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.75 and a twelve month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

