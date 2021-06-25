Primecap Management Co. CA Grows Stake in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 926,040 shares during the quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA owned about 3.07% of Hess worth $669,264,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hess by 27.7% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Hess by 9.1% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 306,484 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after buying an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hess during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Hess by 45.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 327,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,157,000 after buying an additional 102,715 shares during the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hess alerts:

In other news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 981,660 shares of company stock valued at $79,785,755 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HES. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $72.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.21.

Shares of Hess stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. The stock had a trading volume of 12,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,601. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.56 and a beta of 2.20. Hess Co. has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Hess had a negative net margin of 7.62% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hess Co. (NYSE:HES).

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.