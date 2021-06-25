Azimuth Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Azimuth Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 515 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $8,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,162,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $573,003,000 after acquiring an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,193,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,315,000 after acquiring an additional 74,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 24.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,039,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,907,000 after acquiring an additional 203,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ROK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.50.

Shares of ROK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $285.37. 438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 730,331. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.36. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $202.02 and a fifty-two week high of $289.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.62.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Rebecca W. House sold 6,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.21, for a total value of $1,662,336.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,294,173.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock worth $5,498,021. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

