QS Investors LLC Decreases Stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

QS Investors LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 566,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,568 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC owned 0.07% of PPL worth $16,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stolper Co lifted its stake in PPL by 26.1% during the first quarter. Stolper Co now owns 43,866 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PPL by 16.9% during the first quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in PPL by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 665,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,766,000 after purchasing an additional 70,498 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in PPL by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 22,739 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PPL from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PPL in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, March 19th. CIBC upgraded PPL to an “outperformer” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.27.

NYSE:PPL opened at $27.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.99. PPL Co. has a 12-month low of $24.20 and a 12-month high of $30.81.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.43). PPL had a positive return on equity of 12.02% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.17%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

