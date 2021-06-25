Decentralized Machine Learning One Day Volume Reaches $3,337.00 (DML)

Decentralized Machine Learning (CURRENCY:DML) traded down 10.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 25th. One Decentralized Machine Learning coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. Decentralized Machine Learning has a market cap of $184,095.84 and approximately $3,337.00 worth of Decentralized Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Decentralized Machine Learning has traded down 26.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Decentralized Machine Learning

DML is a coin. Decentralized Machine Learning’s total supply is 272,937,007 coins. The official website for Decentralized Machine Learning is decentralizedml.com . The Reddit community for Decentralized Machine Learning is /r/decentralizedML and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Decentralized Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @DecentralizedML and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Decentralized Machine Learning is medium.com/@decentralizedml

According to CryptoCompare, “DML protocol is a scalable decentralized infrastructure designed to expand the reach to untapped private data and unleash their potential to facilitate machine learning development while providing economic incentives and protecting data privacy. On the DML protocol, the algorithms are run directly on individual devices by utilizing their idle processing power. The DML token is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used to reward the data owners for contributing with their private data and idle processing power. “

Decentralized Machine Learning Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Machine Learning directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentralized Machine Learning should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentralized Machine Learning using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

