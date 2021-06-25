Woodcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $635,065.36 (LOG)

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One Woodcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000241 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded up 35.4% against the US dollar. Woodcoin has a market capitalization of $635,065.36 and $81,325.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,807.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,822.56 or 0.05555285 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000778 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.76 or 0.01407472 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.95 or 0.00389995 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.48 or 0.00123378 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $201.77 or 0.00615011 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.08 or 0.00378205 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00007261 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.00 or 0.00039631 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

Woodcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Woodcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

