GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 2,507 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 1.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS JPST traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,493,944 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74.

