ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) is GoalVest Advisory LLC’s Largest Position

GoalVest Advisory LLC lowered its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) by 11.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 67,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,480 shares during the quarter. ARK Innovation ETF accounts for approximately 6.1% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $8,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKK. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.9% in the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 11,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 45,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,681,000 after buying an additional 23,715 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 28.6% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 10,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Longitude Cayman Ltd. lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Longitude Cayman Ltd. now owns 103,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 30.3% during the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 31,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after purchasing an additional 7,303 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA ARKK traded down $0.74 on Friday, reaching $124.54. 310,425 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,477,357. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.04. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $159.70.

