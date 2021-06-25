Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,491 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,491 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $26,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. South Dakota Investment Council raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 7.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 11,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Olstein Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Booking by 4.7% in the first quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,297,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its position in Booking by 9.0% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 90.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG traded up $29.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $2,276.00. The stock had a trading volume of 3,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,417. The firm has a market cap of $93.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.36, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2,327.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,532.83 and a 12 month high of $2,516.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($5.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.26) by $2.00. Booking had a negative return on equity of 3.81% and a net margin of 12.44%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 33.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on BKNG shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,630.00 target price for the company. Truist boosted their target price on Booking from $2,480.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Booking from $1,709.00 to $2,345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2,416.38.

In other news, Director Jeffery H. Boyd sold 873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,228.65, for a total transaction of $1,945,611.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,334,534.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,302.37, for a total value of $421,333.71. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,955 shares in the company, valued at $11,408,243.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

