Guggenheim Capital LLC Makes New $28.76 Million Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,757,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Aequi Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARBG. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $97,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $581,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $602,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $633,000. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $724,000. Institutional investors own 51.39% of the company’s stock.

Aequi Acquisition stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $9.72. 5,982 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,307. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.43 and a 12-month high of $10.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.74.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

