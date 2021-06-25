Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.11% of Dover worth $22,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Dover by 132.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Dover by 4,846.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dover currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $152.18.

Dover stock traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $149.41. 6,239 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,978. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.37. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $90.03 and a twelve month high of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. Dover had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 26.74%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Dover’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

