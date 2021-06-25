Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 29,952 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 741,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,952 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $30,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of UGI by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 40,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UGI in the first quarter valued at $2,935,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in UGI by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 843,758 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,498,000 after buying an additional 186,124 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in UGI by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 136,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 18,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in UGI by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 243,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 72,409 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total transaction of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 36,529 shares of company stock valued at $1,693,805. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UGI remained flat at $$46.83 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,012,679. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.40. UGI Co. has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on UGI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About UGI

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

