American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) Releases Q1 2021 Earnings Guidance

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) issued an update on its first quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $–0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.180. The company issued revenue guidance of $22 million-26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $20.25 million.

Shares of NASDAQ AMSC traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.85. The company had a trading volume of 2,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 682,353. American Superconductor has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $31.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.36.

Get American Superconductor alerts:

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 26.03% and a negative return on equity of 18.76%. Research analysts forecast that American Superconductor will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of American Superconductor from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.40.

In related news, CEO Daniel P. Mcgahn sold 8,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total value of $123,311.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 717,469 shares in the company, valued at $10,180,885.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John W. Kosiba, Jr. sold 5,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $82,158.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 244,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,468,130.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

American Superconductor Company Profile

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for American Superconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Superconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.