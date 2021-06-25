Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Holdings Increased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,655 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,092 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $8,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning raised its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 322.8% during the 1st quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 28,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 36,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 202,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,883,000 after purchasing an additional 22,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHKP opened at $116.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.50. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $103.43 and a 52 week high of $139.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.64.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $507.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.92 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 40.79% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

CHKP has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.53.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

