Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.99 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. Progress Software’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRGS opened at $46.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

