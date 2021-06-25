GoalVest Advisory LLC Buys New Stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 108,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,877,000. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF accounts for about 1.4% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDBC. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 114.9% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 51.3% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 3,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.82. The stock had a trading volume of 61,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,620,615. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.23. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.58 and a twelve month high of $20.15.

