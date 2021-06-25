UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by GoalVest Advisory LLC

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,083 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,234 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 619 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McLean Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 2,054 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Patricia L. Lewis sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $389.99, for a total value of $1,169,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,593,367.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.62, for a total transaction of $1,594,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 154,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,459,630.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,801 shares of company stock valued at $6,638,668 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UNH traded up $3.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $402.31. The company had a trading volume of 57,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,132,019. The company has a market cap of $379.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.68, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $404.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $285.82 and a 1-year high of $425.98.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.93. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 26.04%. The firm had revenue of $70.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 18.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $450.00 to $522.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $405.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $394.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $410.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $425.14.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

