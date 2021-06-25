Primecap Management Co. CA Boosts Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 1.4% of Primecap Management Co. CA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Primecap Management Co. CA owned 1.20% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $1,942,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Shares of WFC traded up $1.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.27. The company had a trading volume of 754,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,252,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.26 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.47. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $48.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

WFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Story: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.